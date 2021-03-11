.
.
.
.
Language

UAE weapons maker teams up with Israel Aerospace for anti-drone tech

Visitors look at an Israel Aerospace Industries-made drone, Heron TP, on the last day of the 47th Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Sunday June 24, 2007. The Heron TP is a medium altitude long endurance UAV system. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)
Visitors look at an Israel Aerospace Industries-made drone, Heron TP, on the last day of the 47th Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Sunday June 24, 2007. The Heron TP is a medium altitude long endurance UAV system. (File photo: AP)
Israel relations

UAE weapons maker teams up with Israel Aerospace for anti-drone tech

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it will jointly develop an advanced drone defense system with United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel and the UAE formalized relations last year, brought closer by commercial interests and concern over Iran.

State-owned IAI, a major Israeli defense firm, said in a statement that the companies will develop a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System “tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond.”

EDGE, tasked with supplying advanced weapons to the UAE armed forces, is focused on developing drones, unmanned vehicles, smart weapons and electronic warfare equipment rather than conventional weaponry.

Read more:

Israeli defense chief sees ‘special security arrangement’ with Gulf allies

UAE defense firm EDGE wants to be involved in F-35 supply chain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP
Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More