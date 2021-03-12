Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib

The Arab Coalition said on Friday it had destroyed a Houthi air defense system belonging to the Iran-backed militia on Yemen's Marib front.

The announcement comes a day after the Houthis fired a ballistic missile towards civilians in Yemen’s Marib, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Heavy clashes on Friday between the internationally-recognized Yemeni army and the Iran-backed Houthi militia broke out in Hodeidah, a source from the Yemeni army told Al Arabiya.

The army has been making great advancements in the area and in their last northern stronghold Marib in recent days, the source added.

