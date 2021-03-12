Europe, US condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and offensive on Yemen’s Marib

Europe and the United States came together Thursday to condemn the Houthi offensive on Yemen’s Marib alongside the continued attacks against Saudi Arabia.

“We, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, condemn the sustained Houthi offensive on the Yemeni city of Marib and the major escalation of attacks the Houthis have conducted and claimed against Saudi Arabia,” a joint statement read.

The Houthis are worsening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the countries said.

Saudi Arabia has shot down hundreds of bomb-laden drones and ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis.

Washington has stepped up its efforts to end the Yemen war while softening its stance on the Houthis and removing it from the terror list. President Joe Biden also ended US support for what he called “offensive operations” inside Yemen.

On Thursday, the joint statement said the best offer for ending the war was through diplomatic efforts carried out by the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. “We urge the Houthis to seize this opportunity for peace and end the ongoing escalation.”

The European countries and the US reiterated their “firm commitment to the security and integrity of Saudi territory, and to restoring stability and calm along the Saudi/Yemeni border.”

