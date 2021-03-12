.
Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home

طقس سيئ يجتاح السعودية
An intense sandstorm engulfed several areas of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

An intense sandstorm engulfed several areas of Saudi Arabia, hampering visibility and forcing authorities to issue a weather warning.

A dust storm swept the northern region of the country, including al-Jawf, the capital Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, as well as eastern parts of Mecca and Medina, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

A video shared on social media platforms showed streetlights and electricity poles knocked over by strong winds and heavy dust on the streets of Hail.

Another video showed a bright red cloud of dust enveloping Arar in the Northern Borders Province and obstructing visibility completely.

The Saudi Civil Defense urged the public to take precautions as sandstorms swept most of the Kingdom.

In a statement, the civil defense urged people to stay at home, especially those with respiratory illnesses.

It also warned drivers to be cautious when driving near lamp posts, electricity poles, and billboards on the street.

