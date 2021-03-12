Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Friday issued several new royal orders, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed was appointed as the new Minister of Hajj and Umrah, in addition to his work as a state minister and a member of the Council of Ministers, according to SPA.

The former Hajj and Umrah minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten was relieved from his post, the royal order said.

Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman bin Ali al-Sa’awi has been appointed as the head of the Supreme Administrative Court, at the rank of Minister, according to the royal order.

He will be replacing Sheikh Ibrahim bin Suleiman bin Abdullah al-Rasheed.

Abdul Aziz Dahilj was appointed as the head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, replacing Abdulhadi al-Mansouri, SPA said.

