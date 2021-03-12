.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders

In this handout image provided by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual summit. (File photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Friday issued several new royal orders, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed was appointed as the new Minister of Hajj and Umrah, in addition to his work as a state minister and a member of the Council of Ministers, according to SPA.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The former Hajj and Umrah minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten was relieved from his post, the royal order said.

Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman bin Ali al-Sa’awi has been appointed as the head of the Supreme Administrative Court, at the rank of Minister, according to the royal order.

He will be replacing Sheikh Ibrahim bin Suleiman bin Abdullah al-Rasheed.

Abdul Aziz Dahilj was appointed as the head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, replacing Abdulhadi al-Mansouri, SPA said.

Read more:

Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Malaysia’s PM sign three agreements, enhance cooperation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant
Heavy clashes break out between Yemeni army, Iran-backed Houthis in Hodeidah Heavy clashes break out between Yemeni army, Iran-backed Houthis in Hodeidah
Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More