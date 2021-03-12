Saudi, US ground forces set to launch joint military exercise

The Royal Saudi Land Forces completed all preparations for the launch of a joint exercise with the US ground forces, the country’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday.

The military exercise – Falcon Claws 3 – is set to begin next week in the northwestern region of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabian and US ground forces previously carried out Falcon Claws 2 in December 2020.

The exercise “comes as an extension of the joint exercises between the two friendly countries with the aim of strengthening the harmony of joint military work and cooperation between them,” the defense ministry said.

The ministry added that the initiative is aimed at facilitating the exchange of ideas and expertise and building up the Kingdom’s combat readiness to face any regional challenges that may arise.

The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with Iran-backed militias increasing their attacks on Saudi Arabia.

