Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life

Dubai unveiled an urban plan for the next two decades that envisages the population growing by 76 percent and focuses on boosting waterfront acreage with the view of making the city’s quality of life the best in the world.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The length of our beaches will increase by 400 percent during the next 20 years and 60 percent of Dubai’s area will be nature reserves, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, ruler of the emirate known for man-made islands, wrote on Twitter.

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan projects a population surge of 76 percent to 5.8 million people by 2040. It envisages 55 percent of the people will live within 800 meters (0.5 miles) of public transport, according to another tweet by the city’s crown prince.

Dubai grew at a breakneck speed into a global metropolis from a small fishing village in the 1960s. The Middle East’s tourism and business hub is doubling down on expansion despite economic challenges that gave it the Gulf’s steepest population decline last year, according to S&P Global Ratings. The double whammy of lower crude prices and the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the Gulf, resulting in job losses and exit of expatriate workers across the region.

Read more:

Dubai to increase tourism capacity by 134 percent in 2040

Dubai’s Emaar Properties to merge with Malls business amid COVID-19 economic fallout

The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces