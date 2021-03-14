.
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures during a parliament session
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. (AFP)

Kuwait’s Emir departs US for to Europe after medical checks: KUNA

Reuters

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Sunday to Europe for a private visit, after a successful medical exam in the US, state news agency KUNA reported without specifying his destination.

Sheikh Nawaf had traveled earlier this month to the US for “routine” medical checks, KUNA reported without giving further details.

The Emir, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

Sheikh Nawaf had on Tuesday approved a new cabinet at a time when the government is trying to tackle a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

