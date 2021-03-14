Kuwait’s Emir departs US for to Europe after medical checks: KUNA

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Sunday to Europe for a private visit, after a successful medical exam in the US, state news agency KUNA reported without specifying his destination.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sheikh Nawaf had traveled earlier this month to the US for “routine” medical checks, KUNA reported without giving further details.

The Emir, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

Sheikh Nawaf had on Tuesday approved a new cabinet at a time when the government is trying to tackle a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Kuwait’s Emir travels to US for ‘routine’ medical checks: KUNA

Kuwait’s Emir issues decree forming new government

Kuwaiti cabinet proposes new amendments to public debt law, says lawmaker