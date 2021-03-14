UAE calls on UN Security Council to ‘condemn’ armed groups obstructing aid delivery

The United Arab Emirates urges the United Nations Security Council to “unequivocally condemn the obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid by armed groups,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Protracted conflicts, in particular, pose grave risks for the health and livelihoods of women, men, and children,” the UAE said in a written statement to the UN Security Council (UNSC) for its open debate on conflict and food security.

“This was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused disruptions to humanitarian aid and worsened the situation in areas already devastated by conflict,” the UAE added in its statement.

WAM reported that the Gulf country has been actively supporting the UN in its global efforts to supply necessary provisions, including food, to those in conflict zones.

In its statement, the UAE recalled the establishment of an air bridge operation in partnership with the World Food Program (WFP) in May 2020 that reconnected aid operations with supplies of medical equipment, goods, and expertise when food insecurity in conflict areas was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The UAE also highlighted its recent announcement of US$ 230 million in funding to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in February, in continuation of its efforts to alleviate hunger and suffering in the region and across the world,” according to WAM.

The news agency added that the UAE said women and youth need to be a part of reaching a sustainable solution for conflict-induced food insecurity. The UAE affirmed its commitment to focusing on addressing food insecurity during its membership on the UNSC for the term 2022-2023.

Read more:

UAE ship delivers aid to war-torn Yemen

UAE delivers COVID-19 relief aid to Iraq, Argentina and Paraguay

Saudi Arabia announces $500 mln aid to Yemen during virtual UN conference