Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on late Sunday night.

“The Houthi terrorist militia continued its attempts to target civilians and civilian objects. We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from terrorist attacks,” the statement issued by the Arab Coalition added.

Khamis Mushait is a southwestern city home to the King Khalid Air Base.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh has intercepted.

Some attacks have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometer (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

