.
.
.
.
Language

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires two missiles towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks as he displays the debris of a ballistic missile which he says was launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the capital Riyadh, during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Arab coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks as he displays the debris of a ballistic missile which he says was launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the capital Riyadh, during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Breaking News

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires two missiles towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi militia fired two missiles towards Khamis Mushait but they landed in an uninhabited border area, the Arab Coalition reported on Monday evening.

“Militias continue to violate international humanitarian law by targeting civilians. The two ballistic missiles were launched from the city of Saada from among civilians as well,” The Coalition added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Arab Coalition had intercepted, and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on late Sunday night.

A city located in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, Khamis Mushait is home to the King Khalid Air Base.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh has intercepted.

Several attacks have previously hit Abha International Airport, which is about 120 kilometer (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

Read more:

The removal of Houthis from terrorist organization list

Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port
Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare
Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz

Before you go

Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem
Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem

Explore More