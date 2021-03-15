Iran-backed Houthi militia fires two missiles towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi militia fired two missiles towards Khamis Mushait but they landed in an uninhabited border area, the Arab Coalition reported on Monday evening.

“Militias continue to violate international humanitarian law by targeting civilians. The two ballistic missiles were launched from the city of Saada from among civilians as well,” The Coalition added.

The Arab Coalition had intercepted, and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on late Sunday night.

A city located in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, Khamis Mushait is home to the King Khalid Air Base.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh has intercepted.

Several attacks have previously hit Abha International Airport, which is about 120 kilometer (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

