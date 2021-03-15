US plans to reinvigorate diplomatic effort alongside UN in Yemen: State Department

The US plans to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts, alongside the United Nations and others, to end the war in Yemen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told U. N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday.

“He highlighted that the US supports a unified, stable Yemen free from foreign influence, and that there is no military solution to the conflict,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The Arab Coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the country’s government from the capital Sanaa.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

