.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada

Remnants of a Houthi missile pictured in an earlier incident. (File photo)

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition announced the destruction of a reinforced Houhti depot of ballistic missiles and launch pads in Yemen’s Saada.

“We are taking operational measures to neutralize and destroy sources of threat to protect civilians and civilian objects. Coalition military operations comply with international humanitarian law and its rules,” the Coalition added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh has intercepted.

Several attacks have previously hit Abha International Airport, which is about 120 kilometer (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

Khamis Mushait, a city located in the southwest of Saudi Arabia and is home to the King Khalid Air Base, has been subject to multiple attacks.

Read more:

Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires two missiles towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard inaugurates new underground missile facility: State TV Iran’s Revolutionary Guard inaugurates new underground missile facility: State TV
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian boy is family’s breadwinner Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian boy is family’s breadwinner
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More