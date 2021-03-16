.
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif

A Saudi border guard watches as he stands in a boat off the coast of the Red Sea on Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen, near Jizan April 8, 2015. Iran sent two warships to the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, state media reported, establishing a military presence off the coast of Yemen where Saudi Arabia is leading a bombing campaign to oust the Iran-allied Houthis. (File photo: Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said it has destroyed an Iran-backed Houthi explosive-laden boat before an imminent attack off Yemen's coastal village of as-Salif.

“Yemen's Houthis continue to threaten maritime traffic and international trade and are using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella for the attacks from the Hodeidah Governorate,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Arab Coalition destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia heading towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the coalition said.

The latest attacks come less than 24 hours after the Iran-backed group fired two missiles towards Khamis Mushait on Monday evening.

