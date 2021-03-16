Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
The Arab Coalition said it has destroyed an Iran-backed Houthi explosive-laden boat before an imminent attack off Yemen's coastal village of as-Salif.
“Yemen's Houthis continue to threaten maritime traffic and international trade and are using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella for the attacks from the Hodeidah Governorate,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the Arab Coalition destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia heading towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the coalition said.
The latest attacks come less than 24 hours after the Iran-backed group fired two missiles towards Khamis Mushait on Monday evening.
