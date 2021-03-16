UN calls for probe into Yemen fire that killed dozens of migrants

The United Nations called Tuesday for an independent probe of a fire in Yemen’s capital that killed dozens of migrants in a holding facility.

“There must be an independent investigation into the cause of the fire,” the UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, told the Security Council.

Several local organizations earlier Tuesday blamed the March 7 fire on “unidentified projectiles” fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Houthis control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Griffiths said, “the world was reminded of the plight of the migrant community last week when an extraordinary, horrific fire broke out at a detention facility in Sanaa holding predominantly Ethiopian migrants.”

He said dozens were killed in the fire and over 170 seriously injured.

Local organizations said detainees had been protesting against overcrowding when camp guards rounded up hundreds of them into a hangar and fired two projectiles into the building.

