‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants

How Houthi's recruite African refugees
An African migrant recruited by the Iran-backed Houthi militia. (Screengrab)

Al Arabiya English

“Death to America. Death to Israel,” an African migrant recruited to the Iran-backed Houthi militia is heard, repeating a fighter’s chant in a video shared by Al Hadath.

In the video, a Houthi fighter and a migrant are holding machine guns in the back of a pickup truck.

The fighter chants, “Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse the Jews. Victory to Islam,” while the African man repeats after him.

The Houthis have recruited hundreds of African refugees and illegal immigrants to fight in the war against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, according to Yemen’s Minister of Information Muammar al-Iryani.

The group forces migrants to fight alongside the militia, and smuggle contraband in and out of the country, al-Iryani said last year.

Iran backs the Houthis in the war against the government, supplying the militia with ballistic missiles, drones, and other military weapons.

