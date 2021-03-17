.
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden drone heading towards Saudi Arabia

Houthis Drone targeted by Arab Coliation
Houthis Drone targeted by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)

Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition said it destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis from ‘Amran in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The coalition confirmed that the drone and the terrorist elements operating were destroyed.

“We deal with the sources of threats firmly to protect civilians from terrorist attacks,” the coalition said.

The Houthis have been intensifying their attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, and has targeted airports and other civilian objects.

Iran backs the Houthis in their war against the Yemeni government, supplying the group with weapons, such as drones and missiles, that are often used to target civilians.

