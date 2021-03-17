Saudi Arabia urges extension of Iran arms embargo amid increased Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has urged for an extension of the weapons embargo on Iran amid increased drone and missile attacks from the Houthi militia in Yemen.

The statement came following a cabinet session on Tuesday chaired virtually by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

“The Cabinet underlined the importance of extending weapons embargo on Iran as it is continuing to provide the terrorist Houthi militias with advanced weapons and drones used to terrify the Yemenis and target civilians and civil objects in the Kingdom deliberately and systematically,” read a statement on the cabinet session published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom's support for the international efforts aimed at ensuring that the Iranian regime does not develop a nuclear weapons system and ballistic missiles, making the Arab gulf region free of all weapons of mass destruction, and respect the independence and sovereignty of countries and not to interfere in its internal affairs,” the statement added.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for the efforts of the United Nations envoy for Yemen to reach a comprehensive ceasefire and a start of an inclusive political process according to the three references: The GCC Initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the national dialogue and the UN Security Council Resolution 2216.