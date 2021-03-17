.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia urges extension of Iran arms embargo amid increased Houthi attacks

Saudi King Salman chairs a virtual cabinet session. (SPA)
Saudi King Salman chairs a virtual cabinet session. (SPA)
Iran military

Saudi Arabia urges extension of Iran arms embargo amid increased Houthi attacks

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has urged for an extension of the weapons embargo on Iran amid increased drone and missile attacks from the Houthi militia in Yemen.

The statement came following a cabinet session on Tuesday chaired virtually by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Cabinet underlined the importance of extending weapons embargo on Iran as it is continuing to provide the terrorist Houthi militias with advanced weapons and drones used to terrify the Yemenis and target civilians and civil objects in the Kingdom deliberately and systematically,” read a statement on the cabinet session published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom's support for the international efforts aimed at ensuring that the Iranian regime does not develop a nuclear weapons system and ballistic missiles, making the Arab gulf region free of all weapons of mass destruction, and respect the independence and sovereignty of countries and not to interfere in its internal affairs,” the statement added.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for the efforts of the United Nations envoy for Yemen to reach a comprehensive ceasefire and a start of an inclusive political process according to the three references: The GCC Initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the national dialogue and the UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Over 100 migrants transported out of Yemen on UN-sponsored flight: Arab Coalition Over 100 migrants transported out of Yemen on UN-sponsored flight: Arab Coalition
Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute in eastern Mediterranean Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute in eastern Mediterranean
Syrian air defenses respond to an Israeli ‘aggression’ in southern Syria: SANA Syrian air defenses respond to an Israeli ‘aggression’ in southern Syria: SANA

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More