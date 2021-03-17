Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean

Units from the Royal Saudi Air Force have begun the Falcon Eye 1 drill maneuvers exercises with their Greek counterparts on the island of Crete.

The drill started with a number of sorties from both Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15C fighters and Hellenic Air Force's F-16, Mirage 2000 and F-4 Phantom fighters.

The Commander of the Air Force group taking part in the drill Col. Pilot Abdulrahman bin Saeed al-Shihri said that this drill aims to develop the skills of air and technical crews and to support their readiness and to exchange experiences in all fields.

“Our joint exercises here in Greece say the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15C fighters perform drills alongside Greece Air Force's F-16, Mirage 2000 and F-4 Phantom fighters. We both performed drills in both attack and defense formations and close air support training,” said Major Pilot Faisal bin Mohammed al-Marwani said.