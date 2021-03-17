Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden

Saudi Arabia has condemned in the strongest terms the storming of the al-Maasheeq presidential palace in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s foreign ministry.

“The Kingdom affirms the support of the Yemeni government, which began its duties in the temporary capital of Aden on December 30, 2020 headed by Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, and the importance of giving it the full opportunity to serve the Yemeni people in light of the current difficult humanitarian and economic conditions,” the statement from the Saudi foreign ministry read.

Saudi Arabia also called on the parties to the Riyadh Agreement for an urgent response and the meeting in Riyadh to complete the implementation of the rest of the agreement, affirming that the implementation of the deal “is a guarantee to unify the ranks of the various spectrums of the Yemeni people.”

Protesters stormed the presidential palace in Yemen’s southern city of Aden on Tuesday, where the internationally-recognized government of Yemen currently resides.

The Riyadh Agreement signed last year set up a power-sharing structure between the Southern Transitional Council and the Yemeni government, consisting of 24 ministers from both groups, according to SPA.

