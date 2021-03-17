.
US envoy reaffirms need to end Yemen war in calls with PM, regional ambassadors

Yemeni soldiers stand at a post which was previously controlled by al-Qaeda insurgents. (File Photo: Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking reaffirmed the need to end the country's yearslong war during a call with the Yemeni premier on Wednesday.

Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and Lenderking spoke about efforts to improve services and meet the humanitarian needs of all Yemenis, a tweet from the State Department read.

“The PM reconfirmed the Yemeni Government’s continued support for peace efforts,” Lenderking’s office said.

Separately, the US diplomat spoke with the Egyptian and Omani ambassadors to Washington.

Lenderking “continues to believe the time is now to resolve the conflict in Yemen. There is strong regional consensus and close coordination with our Arab partners toward this end,” a separate tweet from his office read.

Yemen has been the focus of renewed US attention since President Joe Biden took office. Although he has softened Washington’s stance on the Iran-backed Houthis, regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, have continued to voice a willingness to help reach a political solution to the war.

The Houthis, having had their terror list designation removed by Biden, have escalated their offensive on Marib and have been accused of killing 44 African migrants in a fire at a detention center in Sanaa.

Lenderking spoke to the Director-General of UN Migration Antonio Vittorino about the tragic fire. “The importance of an investigation into the causes, and the critical need for aid and protection to reach those in need,” the State Department said.

