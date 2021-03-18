.
.
.
.
Language

UN Security Council condemns Iran-backed Houthi offensive in Yemen

Smoke and dust rise near buildings in Sanaa, Yemen March 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Smoke and dust rise near buildings in Sanaa, Yemen March 7, 2021. (Reuters)

UN Security Council condemns Iran-backed Houthi offensive in Yemen

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned an escalation in fighting in Yemen’s Marib, calling for the Houthis to end an offensive on the government’s last northern stronghold, and pushing for the government to allow fuel into Hodeidah port.

In a statement, the 15-member council also condemned cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and said the escalation in Marib “threatens efforts to secure a political settlement when the international community is increasingly united to end the conflict.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An Arab-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-backed Houthi group ousted the country’s government from the capital Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

Since taking office in January, US President Joe Biden has made Yemen a priority and appointed special envoy

Tim Lenderking to help revive stalled UN efforts to end the conflict.

Lenderking said on Friday that a ceasefire plan was before the Houthis and urged them to respond.

The UN Security Council, which was briefed on Yemen on Tuesday, “stressed the need for de-escalation by all, including an immediate end to the Houthi escalation in Marib.”

UN Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths warned on Tuesday that the war in Yemen was “back in full force.” Both Griffiths and UN aid chief Mark Lowcock also said that commercial fuel imports into Hodeidah port had been blocked since January and urged the government to allow deliveries.

The Security Council on Thursday “expressed concern over the dire economic and humanitarian situation, and emphasized the importance of facilitating humanitarian assistance as well as the movement of fuel ships into Hodeidah port.”

Read more: More work needed for Yemen ceasefire, Houthis must halt Saudi Arabia attacks: US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky
Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them

Top Content

Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans
‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants ‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants
UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash
Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast
Four killed, nine wounded in government bus bombing in Kabul: Afghan officials Four killed, nine wounded in government bus bombing in Kabul: Afghan officials

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More