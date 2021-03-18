.
‘Made in Saudi’ initiative to launch on March 28, supporting national products

A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Vision 2030

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia will launch the “Made in Saudi” initiative on March 28, which aims to “support national products and services at the local and global level,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The initiative is being launched by Bandar bin Ibrahim al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Saudi Exports Development Authority, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a virtual event, according to SPA.

“The announcement of the “Made in Saudi” initiative comes out of the interest and keenness of His Highness the Crown Prince to support the national product, and to enhance its role in light of the high quality, and competitiveness of national products at the regional and global level,” SPA reported.

SPA added that “Made in Saudi” initiative is a fundamental engine for achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy.

