A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Drones targeted an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh Friday morning, causing a fire which was brought under control, a Ministry of Energy official said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The source also said there were no injuries reported, adding that the attack did not affect the oil supply nor its derivatives.

“The Kingdom asserts that such acts of terrorism and sabotage, repeatedly committed against vital installations and civilian… do not target the Kingdom alone, but more broadly the security and stability of energy supply to the world, as well as the global economy,” the source said, according to SPA.

On March 7, the Arab Coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles had been intercepted en route to targets including an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil-loading facility. A residential compound in Dhahran used by Saudi Aramco was also targeted.

