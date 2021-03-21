.
Arab Coalition destroys hostile Houthi defense system in Marib

Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki. (File photo: AFP)
Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki. (File photo: AFP)

Arab Coalition destroys hostile Houthi defense system in Marib

Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition said it destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on the Marib front in Yemen.

The Yemeni army also announced it had gained control of important sites in the governorate, including the al-Kasara and the al-Mushajeh fronts.

The coalition shared videos of its forces targeting Houthi equipment and elements, as part of its operations to support theYemeni army in Marib.

The coalition said all of its operation are carried out in compliance with international humanitarian laws.

The announcement comes after the army and coalition forces launched airstrikes and attacks on Houthi military targets in Sanaa and areas under the Iranian-backed group’s control.

