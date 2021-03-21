Arab Coalition destroys hostile Houthi defense system in Marib

The Arab Coalition said it destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on the Marib front in Yemen.

The Yemeni army also announced it had gained control of important sites in the governorate, including the al-Kasara and the al-Mushajeh fronts.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition shared videos of its forces targeting Houthi equipment and elements, as part of its operations to support theYemeni army in Marib.

The coalition said all of its operation are carried out in compliance with international humanitarian laws.

The announcement comes after the army and coalition forces launched airstrikes and attacks on Houthi military targets in Sanaa and areas under the Iranian-backed group’s control.

Read more:

Arab Coalition launches airstrikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa

One killed, others wounded in Houthi attack on college in Yemen’s Taiz