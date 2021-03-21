.
Arab Coalition launches air strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa 

Houthi fighters man a machine gun mounted on a military truck as they parade during a gathering of Houthi loyalists on the outskirts of Sanaa. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition launched air strikes on military targets that belong to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Sanaa early on Sunday, Al Arabiya reported citing Yemeni sources.

The strikes targeted sites housing ballistic missiles and military manufacturing warehouses, the sources added.

The air strikes were launched on Houthi targets in Sanaa, Hodeidah, and Amran, according to the Al Arabiya report.

The raids come a day after the Arab Coalition said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed group towards Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis continue to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia and Yemen, the coalition said on Saturday.

An oil refinery in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was targeted with a Houthi drone, causing a fire which was brought under control.

Services at the refinery returned to normal hours after the attack, the Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco said on Sunday.

The oil giant has adequate contingency plans to deal with any attack, he added.

An aerial view shows a highway on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on May 24, 2020. (AFP)
