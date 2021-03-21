One killed, others wounded in Houthi attack on college in Yemen’s Taiz

One person was killed and several others were wounded in a bombing by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on a college building in Yemen’s Taiz, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

The bomb occurred at the Faculty of Arts building of the Taiz University, Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar al-Eryani said on Twitter.

The internationally-recognized government condemns the Houthi attack on the college that led to the death of one person and injured at least five others, he said.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia bombing the College of Arts building and the adjacent Garden City Park, east of Taiz, with a mortar shell, which resulted in the death of a citizen and the wounding of five others,” al-Eryani wrote on Twitter.

The attack also caused “significant material damage” and spread “a state of panic and fear” among civilians in the area, he added.

The minister called on the international community, the United Nations and its special envoy to Yemen to condemn this crime and all the deliberate killing of civilians committed by the Houthi militia as a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions.

He also called for those responsible to be held accountable by the International Criminal Court as “war criminals.”

