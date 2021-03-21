Saudi Aramco has contingency plans in place in case of attacks on facilities: CEO

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has contingency and emergency plans in place to deal with any attacks on its facilities, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Sunday.

Services at an oil refinery in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh returned to normal hours after an attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The refinery caught on fire on Friday but sources said no injuries were reported.

“The Kingdom asserts that such acts of terrorism and sabotage, repeatedly committed against vital installations and civilian… do not target the Kingdom alone, but more broadly the security and stability of energy supply to the world, as well as the global economy,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted a Ministry of Energy source as saying.

The Houthis have launched a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles towards Saudi Arabia in the past few weeks, many of which Riyadh said it intercepted and destroyed.

Read more:

Arab Coalition launches air strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official

Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait