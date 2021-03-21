.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Aramco has contingency plans in place in case of attacks on facilities: CEO

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser. (Reuters)
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Aramco has contingency plans in place in case of attacks on facilities: CEO

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has contingency and emergency plans in place to deal with any attacks on its facilities, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Sunday.

Services at an oil refinery in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh returned to normal hours after an attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The refinery caught on fire on Friday but sources said no injuries were reported.

A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

“The Kingdom asserts that such acts of terrorism and sabotage, repeatedly committed against vital installations and civilian… do not target the Kingdom alone, but more broadly the security and stability of energy supply to the world, as well as the global economy,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted a Ministry of Energy source as saying.

The Houthis have launched a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles towards Saudi Arabia in the past few weeks, many of which Riyadh said it intercepted and destroyed.

Read more:

Arab Coalition launches air strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official

Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Top Content

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
Iranian ex-president Khatami under fire for expressing regret in New Year message Iranian ex-president Khatami under fire for expressing regret in New Year message
Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland
One hundred migrants picked up off Libyan coast by Ocean Viking rescuers One hundred migrants picked up off Libyan coast by Ocean Viking rescuers
Turkish air force launches strikes on Kurdish militia in Syria: Monitor Turkish air force launches strikes on Kurdish militia in Syria: Monitor
Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of election that could see his exit Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of election that could see his exit

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More