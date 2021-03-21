Saudi digital agency launches Ehsan Platform aiming to support charitable work

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched on Saturday the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan) as part of its efforts to support charitable giving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



Represented on the supervisory committee that helped launch the Ehsan Platform has been the ministries of Interior, Justice, Finance, Health, Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Human Resources and Social Development, Education, and the Presidency of State Security, the Saudi Central Bank and the Digital Government Commission.

On this occasion, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, President of SDAIA , extended thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for its keenness on maximizing the benefit and the value being provided by the charitable and non-profit sector.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said that SDAIA, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of SDAIA, has realized a number of achievements.



He added that the directives and follow-ups of the Crown Prince have effectively impacted the achievements of SDAIA since its establishment.

