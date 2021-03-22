Arab Coalition strikes hit Houthi missiles' workshops in Yemen's Sanaa

The Arab Coalition confirmed it has destroyed Houthi workshops for assembling ballistic missiles and drones in the capital Sanaa, according to a statement.

"The operation aims to neutralize and destroy the sources of an impending attack and to protect civilians from hostile attacks," the coalition added.

The coalition has continued to target the sites and fighters of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in more than one area in Yemen, including Houthi militants and equipment on the Marib front, foreign experts who were working to operate an air defense system, as well as targeting military sites and workshops for storing explosive drone in Sanaa.

Targeted airstrikes have also hit Houthi sites in Amran and Hodeidah in recent days.

