Saudi peace initiative for Yemen in line with previous plans: Vice Defense Minister

Saudi Arabia’s recent announcement of a peace initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen is in line with previous proposals and demonstrates Riyadh’s interest in the stability and security of Yemen, according to the Kingdom’s Deputy Defense Minister.

“The Kingdom seeks to establish peace in Yemen. The recent announcement is in line with previous proposals, from the Gulf initiative to all consultation efforts to end the crisis and reach a comprehensive political settlement,” Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted following the announcement.

“The initiative demonstrates the Kingdom’s interest in the stability of Yemen and its commitment to unifying all Yemeni factions in upholding their national priorities,” he added.

Saudi Arabia proposed a new peace initiative on Monday to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen between the internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis.

Prince Khalid said the new initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and give the Houthis the opportunity to “uphold the interests of Yemen and its honorable people first over Iranian expansionist goals.”

The Kingdom seeks to establish peace in Yemen. The recent announcement is in line with previous proposals, from the Gulf initiative to all consultation efforts to end the crisis and reach a comprehensive political settlement. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) March 22, 2021

“We hope that they will quickly accept it and start peace consultations between all Yemeni parties to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement. We will continue to defend our people, land, and borders, and we will continue our support for the Yemeni gov. and its armed forces against Houthi aggression. We also affirm our commitment to implement the initiative if the Houthis accept it, under UN supervision and monitoring,” he said in a series of tweets.

The new initiative includes a nationwide ceasefire that will be implemented under the supervision of the United Nations, Prince Faisal said during a press conference in Riyadh.

If the two parties agree to the deal, Sanaa airport will reopen, which will allow fuel and food imports through the Hodeidah port, according to the minister.

