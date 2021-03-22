US welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ceasefire initiative for Yemen: State Department

The US State Department Monday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative for peace in Yemen and called on all parties to come together for negotiations under the United Nations.

“The United States welcomes Saudi Arabia and Republic of Yemen government’s commitment to a ceasefire and political process in Yemen,” a State Department official told reporters during a phone call.

“We call on all parties to commit seriously to a ceasefire immediately and engage in negotiations under the auspices of the UN,” the official added.

Watch: Saudi Arabia proposes a new peace initiative to end the conflict in #Yemen between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed #Houthis, the Kingdom's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan says.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking team has been extensively engaged with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni government, Oman and “other regional partners to reach a ceasefire,” the spokesperson said.

