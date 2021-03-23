Dubai’s ruler announces restructuring of emirate’s government to boost efficiency

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum announced on Tuesday a restructuring plan of his emirate’s government to make it more efficient.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter that Dubai aims to increase foreign trade as well as air and shipping routes.

He also announced the appointment of Mashreqbank CEO Abdulaziz al-Ghurair as head of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

.@HHShkMohd: Today, in the presence of @HamdanMohammed and @MaktoumMohammed, I chaired a Dubai Council meeting in which we approved the full restructuring of the Dubai gov't in preparation for a new phase. The Dubai government will become more flexible, responsive and efficient. pic.twitter.com/0ptUUYhNyI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 23, 2021

In a related development, the federal cabinet of the United Arab Emirates approved a new system allowing professionals to reside in the Gulf state while working remotely for employers abroad, while introducing a multiple-entry tourist visa “for all nationalities.”

Read more:

Dubai manufacturer announces $54.5mln expansion, doubling capacity

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID

Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours

Dubai signs MoU with Israel group to promote cross-border manufacturing investment

with Reuters