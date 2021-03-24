UAE swimmers urged to take caution after drowned man's body found in Umm Al Quwain

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have warned swimmers to exercise caution after the body of a young man was found on Wednesday, three days after he drowned in the emirate of Umm al Quwain.

Members of the public should follow safety precautions and avoid unsafe conditions, the northern emirate’s chief of police Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed al-Mualla warned in a Facebook post.

Four men of different nationalities got into trouble while swimming on Sunday. The emergency services were called, and two men made it to safety, while one had to be rushed to Umm al Quwain hospital for treatment, and one was lost at sea.

A search ensued, with Umm al Quwain Police coordinating with the National Search and Rescue Center, the Maritime Rescue Department of Dubai Police, and volunteer divers and pilots.

The man’s body was eventually found at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday and recovered from the water.

