Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s FM discuss bilateral relations in NEOM

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the meeting in NEOM with Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s FM discuss bilateral relations in NEOM

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed with Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi aspects of Saudi-Chinese relations during a meeting held in Saudi Arabia's NEOM on Wednesday, according to a statement released by SPA.

SPA added that the meeting also dealt with areas of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities for its development in various sectors along with discussing developments in regional and international events and the efforts made in their regard to enhance security and stability, in addition to discussing several issues of common interest.

The Chinese Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

SPA added that the Crown Prince welcomed the Chinese Foreign Minister on his current visit to the Kingdom.

The meeting was also attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and by the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

On the Chinese side, the meeting was attended by Ambassador to the Kingdom Chen Weicheng and Assistant Foreign Minister Deng Li.

