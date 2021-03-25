Saudi Arabia’s King Salman speaks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has spoken to Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi via virtual video call, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Both King Salman and al-Kadhimi noted the historical fraternal relations between their two countries and praised the level reached by these relations and contacts between them.

“They also emphasized the role of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and two brotherly peoples, and the importance of expanding and strengthening the horizons of bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially political, security, trade, investment and tourism, in order to complement the efforts made and the positive results achieved from the mutual visits of officials between the two countries during the past period,” read a joint statement released following their meeting.

Both leaders agreed to intensify cooperation, coordination, and exchange of views on issues of concern to the two countries on regional and international levels.

King Salman also extended an invitation to al-Kadhimi to visit Saudi Arabia in the near future to meet with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss ways to strengthen relations between their two countries and discuss all issues of common interest.

