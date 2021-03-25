.
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 6 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas

One of the five drones targeted the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, the coalition added.
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed six explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition confirms in a statement.

One of the five drones targeted the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, the coalition added, while a sixth drone targeted Najran.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia offered the Houthis a ceasefire deal which would also include reopening Sanaa airport and allow fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port. The next day the Houthis launched a drone attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

