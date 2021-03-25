Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 6 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed six explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition confirms in a statement.

One of the five drones targeted the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, the coalition added, while a sixth drone targeted Najran.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia offered the Houthis a ceasefire deal which would also include reopening Sanaa airport and allow fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port. The next day the Houthis launched a drone attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

