Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept a ballistic missile over Najran

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile over the city of Najran on Friday morning, Al Arabiya sources said.

Najran, is a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen.

The Arab Coalition later confirmed that a missile was intercepted over the city. The Houthis were targeting civilian objects that is protected under international law, the Arab Coalition said.

The foiled attack comes less than 24 hours after the Ministry of Energy announced that a petroleum distribution terminal in Jazan was hit by a Houthi projectile, causing it to catch on fire.

The Kingdom’s air defenses also intercepted and destroyed on Thursday eight explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attack on a petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan confirm the group’s rejection of all peace efforts put forth by the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the Ministry of Defense as saying on Friday.

“These attacks confirm the terrorist Houthi militia’s rejection of all political efforts to end the crisis,” defense ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement.

The Houthi’s attack on the distribution station on Thursday night was “cowardly,” and did not only target Saudi Arabia and its economic facilities, but also targeted the global economy, the security of oil exports, and the stability of oil supplies, al-Maliki added.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia proposed a new peace initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen between the internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis.

The new initiative includes a nationwide ceasefire that will be implemented under the supervision of the United Nations, the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during a press conference in Riyadh on Monday.

