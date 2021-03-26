.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi authorities rescue beached dolphins, seven dead

A man rescues a dolphin that had become beached in Saudi Arabia’s Khor al-Thuqba on the Red Sea. (SPA via Twitter)
A man rescues a dolphin that had become beached in Saudi Arabia’s Khor al-Thuqba on the Red Sea. (SPA via Twitter)

Saudi authorities rescue beached dolphins, seven dead

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

More than 40 dolphins beached in northwest Saudi Arabia due to heavy winds and unstable weather have been rescued but seven others died, official news agency SPA said Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SPA said they had been driven into shallow waters and ashore this week in Khor al-Thuqba on the Red Sea.

Environment ministry staff, border guards, municipality workers, civil defense members and volunteers took part in the rescue, SPA said, guiding and moving the dolphins by hand from white sandy beaches into deeper waters.

Beached dolphins in Saudi Arabia’s Khor al-Thuqba on the Red Sea. (SPA via Twitter)
Beached dolphins in Saudi Arabia’s Khor al-Thuqba on the Red Sea. (SPA via Twitter)

Read more:

Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes

Man gifts girlfriend stolen baby camel, arrested by Dubai Police

UAE animal welfare groups urge residents to adopt abandoned pets this Christmas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report
Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas
Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile
The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms
Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More