Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile

There was an attempted attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan with a projectile, causing a fire at one of the terminal’s tanks, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

An official spokesman at the Ministry of Energy said that the incident took place at 09:08 pm local time on Thursday and that the attack with a projectile did not result in any casualties.

“The spokesman stressed that the Kingdom strongly condemns this cowardly attack against vital installations. The attack does not only target the Kingdom, but also petroleum exports, the stability of energy supply to the world, freedom of world trade, as well as the global economy,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted the Energy Ministry spokesperson as saying.

“It also affects maritime traffic and exposes coasts and territorial waters to serious environmental consequences,” the spokesperson added.

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses had intercepted and destroyed at least eight explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom overnight Thursday, the Arab Coalition confirmed in a statement.

