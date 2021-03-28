.
Explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait destroyed: Arab Coalition

Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Arab Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabyia English

The Arab Coalition said an explosive drone launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushaithas been intercepted and destroyed, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Khamis Mushait is a southwestern city home to the King Khalid Air Base.

“The terrorist Houthi militia continues to target civilians and civilian infrastructure. We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructures from terrorist attacks,” the Coalition said in a statement carried by SPA.

Yemen’s Houthis regularly launch drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts.

Earlier in the day, the Coalition said Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed eight explosive drones launched by Houthis targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom.

One of the five drones targeted the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, while a sixth drone targeted Najran.

Earlier this month, Houthi drones targeted an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, causing a fire which was brought under control, a Ministry of Energy official said. No injuries were reported and the attack did not affect the oil supply nor its derivatives.

On March 7, the Arab Coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles had been intercepted en route to targets including an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil-loading facility. A residential compound in Dhahran used by Saudi Aramco was also targeted.

