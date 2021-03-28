.
.
.
.
Language

Kuwait receives eight tons of national archives from Iraq

Employee at the Kuwaiti Information Ministry Essam al-Said inspects boxes in the back of a truck containing Kuwaiti archives seized during the Iraqi invasion of the Gulf emirate in 1990, after their restitution by Iraqi authorities in Kuwait City, on March 28, 2021. (Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP)
Employee at the Kuwaiti Information Ministry Essam al-Said inspects boxes in the back of a truck containing Kuwaiti archives in Kuwait City, on March 28, 2021. (Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP)

Kuwait receives eight tons of national archives from Iraq

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Kuwait received on Sunday eight tons of documents and other items taken during the 1990 Iraq invasion led by Saddam Hussein, officials said.
It is the third shipment that Kuwait has received since 2019, according to officials from both countries.

Kuwait’s assistant foreign minister Nasser al-Hain welcomed the move, saying the shipment contained archives from Kuwait University, the information ministry and other institutions.

“We look forward to more cooperation and, God willing, there will soon be additional steps to complete the handover,” he said during a ceremony marking the occasion in Kuwait City.

Qahtan al-Janabi, from Iraq’s foreign ministry, said that his country had previously received a list of missing items from Kuwait and “based on that, the handover is taking place.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraqi forces, under ex-dictator Saddam Hussein, invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990, sparking international condemnation, and occupying the Gulf state for seven months before they were pushed out by a US-led international coalition.

Baghdad has paid around $50 billion in the last three decades in reparations, but faced with its worst fiscal crisis in years amid the coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil prices, it has asked for an extension for the final $3.8 billion.

While the countries now have civil relations, issues remain over borders and the repatriation of bodies.

Kuwait’s maritime patrols regularly detain Iraqi fishermen who stray too far into neighboring waters. Iraq says the UN-drawn maritime borders are unfair.

Read more:

Iraq hands over human remains to Kuwait from 1991 Gulf War

Kuwait suspends flights to and from Iraq, other countries over coronavirus fears

US military investigating Iraqi Shia militia's claim it bombed the Iraq-Kuwait border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal
Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100 Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100

Top Content

Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church leaves 14 people injured Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church leaves 14 people injured
Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative
US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More