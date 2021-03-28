Royal Saudi Air Force aircrafts arrive in Pakistan for Air Excellence exercise

.
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) combat aircrafts and crew members arrived in Pakistan’s Mushaf Air Base on Saturday to participate in the 2021 Air Excellence Center Exercise, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

RSAF Tornado combat aircrafts will take part in the exercise along with US Air Force and Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the host country, according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia’s Military Attache to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Major General, Pilot P.S.C Awad bin Abdullah al-Zahrani, received the RSAF participants upon their arrival.

The participation of the RSAF in the exercise “aims to support cooperation” between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the Commander of the RSAF group participating in the exercise, Lieutenant Colonel Faih bin Abdul Rahman al-Roqi, said, according to SPA.

Earlier this month, units from the RSAF started the Falcon Eye 1 drill maneuvers exercises with their Greek counterparts on the island of Crete.

The drill started with several sorties from both Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15C fighters and Hellenic Air Force's F-16, Mirage 2000 and F-4 Phantom fighters.

