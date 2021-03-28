.
Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi explosive drones, booby-trapped boats

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern region of Saudi Arabia have been intercepted and destroyed, according to a statement from the Arab Coalition.

“The militia's hostile attempts to target civilians and civilian infrastructure continue. We are taking the necessary operational measures in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the coalition said in a statement.

Two booby-trapped Houthi boats were also destroyed early Sunday morning before an imminent attack on Yemen’s Hodeidah, according to the Arab Coalition.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia proposed a new peace initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen between the internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis.

The new initiative includes a nationwide ceasefire that will be implemented under the supervision of the United Nations, the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during a press conference in Riyadh on Monday.

