UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM discuss regional developments

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, speaks during a video conference at the Ramadan Majlis discussion titled “Nourishing the Nation: Food Security in the UAE.” (WAM)
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. (WAM)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Saturday discussed with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, regional developments and bilateral relations between the two counties, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and China’s foreign minister also discussed the global fight against the coronavirus, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between China and the UAE on coronavirus inoculations and treatments.

“They underlined in this regard the importance of accelerating international cooperation and fostering global synergy to stem the fallout of the disease at present and in the much-awaited recovery phase at the economic and humanitarian levels,” according to WAM.

WAM reported that the two also exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of interest and “re-affirmed the importance of solidifying the efforts made to establish peace, and achieve development and prosperity for all peoples of the region.”

The UAE officially registered the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine in December 2020 after trials suggested it had an 86 percent success rate against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention granted the vaccine emergency use for frontline workers in September 2020, following Phase III trials of the vaccine on 31,000 people in the country.

