International Energy Forum welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative

The International Energy Forum (IEF) welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative to confront climate change with a series of measures including planting 10 billion trees.

“This is an exciting announcement regarding the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and further strengthen efforts on the climate crisis,” said Joseph McMonigle, IEF secretary general.

Saudi Arabia is one of the Riyadh-headquartered IEF’s 70 member countries. The organization promotes dialog on energy policy and aims to support members in the transition to sustainability.

Under the Saudi Green Initiative announced on Saturday, the Kingdom plans to raise vegetation cover by planting 10 billion trees in the country, reduce carbon emissions by making half of the country’s power from renewable sources by 2030, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine life, according to a statement issued by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Under the Middle East Green Initiative, also announced on Saturday, the Kingdom will coordinate with neighboring states and regional allies to plant an additional 40 billion trees, making the combined total the largest reforestation program in the world, according to SPA.

Announcing the initiatives, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman said, “As a leading global oil producer, the Kingdom fully recognizes its share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis. Just as the Kingdom underpinned energy markets during the oil and gas era, it is going to become a global leader in forging a greener world,” according to SPA.

More details of the Saudi Green Initiative are due to be announced in the next few months, and Saudi Arabia will host a forum with international partners for the Middle East Green Initiative in the second quarter of 2022, according to the SPA.

