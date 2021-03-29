Saudi Arabia launches initiative to support shipping lines amid Suez blockage

The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) launched an initiative Monday to support international shipping lines stranded at the south end of the Suez Canal on the Red Sea coast, extending the services of the Kingdom’s Jeddah Islamic Port for ship transfers and container offloading, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“Contributing to the support of the global logistics sector and maritime trade, measures include an extended period of exemption from storage fees for transshipment containers - from 30 days to 60 days - for a duration of 3 months,” SPA said.

Salvage teams on Monday set free a colossal container ship that has halted global trade through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, bringing an end to a crisis that for nearly a week clogged one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries.

SPA reported that the initiative underscores Saudi Arabia’s “commitment to mitigating the impact on global supply chains, in addition to affirming Saudi ports’ readiness to adapt to shifts in the international transport market and the associated challenges.”

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port ranks first among the Red Sea ports, with a capacity of 130 million tons across 62 berths. SPA said the port has the capacity to accommodate the estimated number of containers on these vessels without affecting the port’s operations.

