Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince calls Middle Eastern leaders to discuss Green Initiative

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Arab leaders to discuss the Middle East Green Initiative and other regional issues, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Crown Prince called Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and leader of Sudan’s interim sovereign council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan.

During the calls, they discussed the economic and social challenges related to the environmental situation in the region and the world and the importance of the two initiatives in addressing them through the world's largest afforestation program.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the “Saudi Arabia Green Initiative” and the “Middle East Green Initiative” that will both chart the Kingdom and the region’s direction in protecting land.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and that, as our pioneering role in stabilizing energy markets during the oil and gas era, we will act to lead the next green era,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the announcement of the initiatives.

“While there is still a lot more to be done, the Kingdom is determined to make a lasting global impact, we will start working on The Middle East Green Initiative in coordination with neighboring and sister countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Middle Eastern countries to plant an additional 40 billion trees in the Middle East,” he said.

