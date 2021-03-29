Saudi Customs foils smuggling attempt of over 1.3 mln Captagon pills from Turkey

Saudi Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over 1.3 million Captagon pills that were found hidden inside a shipment from Turkey, which was received by customs at Jeddah Islamic Seaport, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The pills were hidden in clothing shipment consisting of furs, which was received by customs from Turkey’s Iskenderun port, the Undersecretary of the General Authority for Security Affairs Muhammad al-Naeem said, according to SPA.

Al-Naeem also said two people who were set to receive the shipment were arrested, in cooperation with the Kingdom’s General Directorate for Narcotics Control.

Since April 2020, over 12.5 million pills were shipped from Turkey’s Iskenderun port, according to al-Naeem, who confirmed that Saudi Customs will continue to tighten customs control over all imports, exports and travelers, and is combating smuggling in all its forms.

