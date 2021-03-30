Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

The Arab Coalition on Tuesday said it intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

One drone was intercepted over Yemeni airspace, while the other was destroyed while it was heading towards the Kingdom’s Jizan, the coalition said.

The Iran-backed militia continues its hostile attempts to attack civilians in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, the coalition added.

One civilian was killed and six others were wounded after a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed group fell in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s Marib, Al Arabiya sources reported earlier on Tuesday citing local sources.

The Houthis fired a ballistic missile at the city at about 11 a.m. local time, the sources added.

The Houthis’ continued attacks on neighborhoods in Marib as well as its military escalation in the area puts millions of children and displaced families at risk, Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar al-Iryani said.

The coalition said it would take the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law

